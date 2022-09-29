College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

