Community volunteer recieves national recognition from Christian Brothers Automotive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A prestigious award was given to a Bryan-College Station resident for their countless volunteer work. Jeremy Smith manages the Christian Brothers Automotive locations in Bryan and College Station and was named the 2022 Lighthouse Award recipient by the company.

Smith was presented this award for volunteering with OnRamp. OnRamp’s mission is to provide reliable transportation to families in need.

OnRamp Founder and President Blake Jennings said that they wouldn’t to be able to do the work they do if it wasn’t for Smith.

“He’s put in countless hours, nighttime, weekend, whatever it took to help us to be able to serve now, I think, 119 local individuals or families,” said Jennings.

Lighthouse Award recipient Jeremy Smith says volunteering has been an absolute pleasure and encourages everyone to volunteer if they can.

“There’s plenty of opportunities to give back and it’s the most humbling, rewarding thing I’ve ever been apart of and I’m very thankful,” said Smith.

Out of over 10,000 employees at Christian Brothers Automotive, Smith was the lone recipient of this award.

