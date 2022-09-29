Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections officer union says

Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections...
Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections officer union says(FOX5)
By Drew Andre
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The prisoner that escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center made a dummy and used battery acid to break down the window frame of his cell, according to the president of a union that represents corrections officers in Nevada.

Paul Lunkwitz, the President of Fraternal Order of Police Nevada C.O., said Porfirio Duarte-Herrera then either hopped over a perimeter fence or went through it.

Lunkwitz said the tower that would have eyes on the unit Duarte-Herrera escaped from was unmanned and had been for a couple of years.

“Not only could that tower see the unit, but the tower could see the fence line where the damage was that allowed the inmate to get through,” the union president said.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said the medium-security inmate was reported missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday but believe he may have escaped as early as last Friday night.

“There are a lot of things that could have been avoided, and a lot of security measures that could take place that isn’t happening primarily due to staffing,” Lunkwitz said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement Tuesday that said in part, “This is unacceptable. My office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible. This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Lunkwitz believes the problems stem from the top of the state.

“He hired the director. He knows how this department is being run. He knows those towers have not been staffed for as long as they haven’t been staffed for, and that’s a legislatively approved budgeted position,” Lunkwitz said.

The unit Duarte-Herrera escaped from includes 200 inmates, according to Lunkwitz. However, he said typically there’s just one officer working and often they’re on overtime.

Lunkwitz said the inmate did have a cellmate.

Records show the escaped prisoners codefendant in the 2007 murder remains in custody at another Nevada prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
One thing to make voting this year quicker and easier
A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock shared why the change was made
Brazos County responds to early voting location backlash from students