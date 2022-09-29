Everyone can use a helping hand, or paw

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile.

Aggieland Pets with a Purpose is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose pets share their unconditional love with people in the BCS community. APWAP President Kit Darling says “In short, they brighten people’s day.”

The Three was joined by special guests Gaston, a poodle, and Tempe, a dachshund, and they certainly brightened up the day.

Aggieland Pets with a Purpose will be in attendance at the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The team has several other events on the horizon including Weinerspiel on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Watch the video above to get to know Gaston and Tempe, and their owners Kit and Karen.

