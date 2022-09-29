Grocery prices rising faster than dining out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you have gone out to restaurants recently, you’ve probably noticed a hike in your meal. As for grocery prices, those are even higher.

The Texas Restaurant Association said there is more than a 90% increase in prices on menu items within the last three years. The TRA explained its all due to high inflation, low supply, increasing employee pay and other factors driven by the United States economy.

The data from August 2022 states that restaurants are hitting an 8% price increase over the past year. One of their main competitors after the heat of the pandemic, grocery stores, are at a high of 13.5% increase.

Jules Harrison, a Brazos Valley resident for 24 years, said one of her favorite parts of living in the area are the local restaurants, specifically Solt. She is known as a “regular” to all staff.

“There’s just so many memories tied here,” said Harrison. “The wait staff becomes your friends. There’s several that once they graduate, we’ve continued to grow friendships with them. Even with the crazy things going onto the restaurant industry, I’ll always come back.”

Owner and Chef of Solt, Tai Lee, told KBTX the past summer was especially difficult for his restaurants.

“We are competing with not only our restaurant industry, but now with grocery stores, online groceries and meal prep kits,” said Lee. “It’s a lot, but we’re putting all the extra work in to make sure prices don’t go up super high for our customers.”

Lee said Solt has to look into vendors each week to compare what works best for his business. They used to have one specific vendor, but since prices are skyrocketing all around they normally use around six each week just to get supply at good prices.

“We are trying to figure out what can we do to mediate the situation so we’re not over pricing his consumers that are coming into his restaurant,” Lee said.

Lee explained they will work through any obstacle in order to further serve the Brazos Valley.

Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M PERC, said he was initially surprised when he read the recent Consumer Price Index report.

“Interestingly enough, that 8% increase over the last 12 months or so by restaurants has overall, on average, kept up and exceeded the consumer price index, whereas food you bring home has gone up at a much faster pace,” said Jansen.

But, Jansen explained, groceries are a necessity and people will always buy them, even if they are increasing dramatically.

”I don’t know that this relative advantage in terms of growth rates in prices at restaurants versus home...I don’t suspect it to continue, as a matter of fact I suspect it won’t. "

