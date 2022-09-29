Have the kids looking fresh this fall with Kid to Kid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scott Slogan, the CEO of Kid to Kid said kids grow faster than paychecks and he’s right. That’s why Kid to Kid helps parents save on buying clothing for their growing kids, and gives them money for the items they’re no longer using.

Kid to Kid buys gently used clothing and other items Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sellers can choose cash or 20% more in trade value for your items. While waiting for items to be appraised, there’s plenty of time to go shopping.

Kid to Kid has all of the latest fall fashion trends from premature up to age 14. Watch the video above to see some of the cute outfits manager Sara O’Bannon put together to highlight the wide array of options Kid to Kid has available.

Learn more about buying and selling at Kid to Kid by visiting their website here.

