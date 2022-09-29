Ian forecasted to make third landfall in South Carolina
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Florida experienced widespread flooding yesterday due to the then Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Ian has now been downgraded to a tropical storm and is forecasted to emerge back out over the Atlantic Ocean. Ian will then make a third landfall in South Carolina.
The coming weeks will represent a recovery period for the entire state of Florida. As the clouds clear, it will become more obvious the magnitude of the damage the gulf coast experienced yesterday.
