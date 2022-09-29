Ian forecasted to make third landfall in South Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Florida experienced widespread flooding yesterday due to the then Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Ian has now been downgraded to a tropical storm and is forecasted to emerge back out over the Atlantic Ocean. Ian will then make a third landfall in South Carolina.

Ian expected to make third landfall in the Carolinas (KBTX Weather)

The coming weeks will represent a recovery period for the entire state of Florida. As the clouds clear, it will become more obvious the magnitude of the damage the gulf coast experienced yesterday.

Tropical Storm Ian heads for South Carolina (KBTX Weather)

