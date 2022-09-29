Kick off the autumn season at Santa’s Wonderland with a Fall Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s starting to feel like fall and that means Fall Festivals!

The Texas Lions Camp is hosting a huge Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Erin Mabry joined News 3 at Noon to talk about it.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. out at Santa’s Wonderland. Free parking is available at Santa’s Wonderland in the Prancer lot.

It will be a day full of family fun that includes food, vendors, a car show, a raffle, live entertainment and performers and a Kids Zone with bounce houses, eye screening, games and activities.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free.

The event raises money for the Texas Lions Camp to send children with disabilities to camp at no charge to campers or their families.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to tlcfallfest.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.