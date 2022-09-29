Night work on FM 2818 expected to improve flow of traffic

(Photo credit: Sherry Lin)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on FM 2818 might see some relief in the mornings, but the evening commute could see some disruptions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, is making adjustments to the traffic signals along FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street and George Bush Drive starting Thursday evening and continuing each night through Saturday.

TxDOT officials say after the work, the phasing of the traffic signal operation will change and that it should improve the flow of FM 2818 traffic.

Drivers need to look out for the crews and law enforcement working on the changes.

