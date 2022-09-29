No. 3 Texas A&M heads west for a pair of meets

FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road for a pair of meets at Fresno State and UC Davis on Friday and Saturday at the Student Horse Center and the UC Davis Equestrian Center.

The Aggies (0-1) square off against No. 8 Fresno State (0-0) at 1 p.m. CT on Friday. Saturday’s meet will be a battle of the Aggies, the UC Davis Aggies (0-0) and the Texas A&M Aggies at 11 a.m. CT.

The Maroon & White seek to avenge their only loss to the Bulldogs (9-11) from the 2019 season. Texas A&M is 11-1 all-time against Fresno St.

This will be only the second meeting between UC Davis and Texas A&M. The first since February 16, 2019, when the Maroon & White captured a 14-2 victory.

Texas A&M is coming off a loss to then No. 3 TCU (1-0) in their season opener. The Aggies dominated Flat, capturing four of the five points. The most notable rider was Devan Thomas, who opened her collegiate career scoring a 90 on Queen. Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach secured the other three points for the Aggies.

The Aggies dropped the next three events, all by similar scores of 3-2. The meet came down to the tie-breaker, and TCU was determined the victor by a final score of 1622.75-1630.5.

Haley Redifer was the lone Aggie to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors after defeating Ella Bostwick, 90-77, on Celsius in Fences. Already the school record holder in MOPs, the recognition marked the 12th of her career.

Live scoring for Friday against Fresno St. can be found here. Saturday’s scoring against UC Davis can be found here.

