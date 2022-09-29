One thing to make voting this year quicker and easier

By Amy Licerio
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With election season quickly approaching, the Brazos County Elections Administrator says planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.

Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County Elections Administrator, says the sample ballot is what is going to make voting easier.

If voters want to make the most of their time, they’ll need to familiarize themselves with the sample ballot before heading out to vote.

Hancock says this year’s ballot will be long and will take some time to fill out.

Voters are also encouraged to vote early. In Brazos county there will be five locations available for early voters.

Hancock says, “you can vote in any location at any time. So, it’s very convenient.” She adds, “the court has extended those hours and we’ll have two full weeks of 7 to 7 voting.”

The deadline to register to vote is October 5th and early voting begins October 24th. Hancock says during the two weeks of early voting you can also vote on Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th. Sunday voting will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Here are the locations for early voting as listed on Brazosvotes.org:

Arena Hall – 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) – 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility – 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

College Station City Hall - 1101 Texas Avenue, Bush 4141 Community Room, College Station, Texas

