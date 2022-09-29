Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies

Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was...
Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was committing to Texas A&M. Picking the Aggies over the Oklahoma Sooners.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was committing to Texas A&M. Picking the Aggies over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hicks is ranked 17th nationally and 3rd in the state. The Aggies began recruiting him in the 8th grade and he’s excited with his decision.

“It’s been crazy. It started so young since I was in the eighth grade until now it has been a really crazy recruiting process and I’m glad I finally found home,” said Hicks Jr.

Hicks Jr. joins linebacker Anthony Hill out of Denton Ryan giving Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies the number 1 and 3 recruits in the state so far.

