Parker McCollum returns to headline Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Opening Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum is headlining the first Opening Day celebration.

Kicking off on Feb. 28 with Opening Day, the celebration will have performances by a local band, McCollum’s headline performance and a Howdy bobblehead giveaway for early arrivers.

“Everyone looks forward to the upcoming Rodeo season all year long, and we hope all Rodeo fans will circle Opening Day on their 2023 calendars, as this will be a day you won’t want to miss,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

Tickets for Opening Day go on sale Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

The remaining 2023 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date, as well as additional plans and the Opening Day schedule.

Dust off your cowboy hat and put on your boots, then pay close attention because we’ve got big news for you! 👀 Learn more about Opening Day, presented by @TXCapitalBank https://t.co/L5OvASzwsF#LetsRODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/c1iW4VTZ0q — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) September 29, 2022

