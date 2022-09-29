Queen Theatre ready to host the ultimate Aggie watch party

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From reclining chairs to a 5-star menu, if you haven’t had a chance to sit and enjoy a film at the Queen Theatre’s newly renovated building, you’re missing out.

The theatre allows you to kick your feet up and enjoy a show. Or host your very own Aggie watch party.

To find out what else the Queen theatre has to offer, watch the video above or head to Downtown Bryan for a visit.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Fun fact: Tempe is actually short for "temporary," but after 8 years with her owners, she's...
Everyone can use a helping hand, or paw
THE THREE SEPTEMBER 29
The Three: Thursday, September 29
Kid to Kid has more than 3-thousand pairs of shoes available for purchase.
Have the kids looking fresh this fall with Kid to Kid
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version