SEC releases 2023 softball schedule

By Shelby Hild
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday. The Aggies will begin league action on the road at Arkansas (March 10-12), before hosting Georgia at Davis Diamond for their SEC home opener, March 17-19.

After a road trip to Kentucky (March 24-26), Texas A&M returns home for back-to-back series with Tennessee (March 31-April 2) and Mississippi State (April 7-9).

The Maroon & White travel to South Carolina (April 14-16) and Ole Miss (April 21-23), before closing the SEC regular season at home against Missouri (April 28-30). The Aggies’ conference bye weekend is the final week of the regular season, May 5-7.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will serve as the host for the 2023 SEC Tournament, May 9-13.

For the most up-to-date schedule, visit 12thMan.com. The schedule is subject to change, including the move of some conference series to conclude on Mondays. Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. The Aggies’ complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

