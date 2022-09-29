Software aims to improve patient outcomes for Walker County EMS

HUNSTVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - In a medical emergency the more information medical professionals have, the better.

A Health Data Exchange created by a company called ESO allows Walker County EMS to share instant patient information as they are transporting the patient to the hospital.

“This allows EMS providers to upload their medical records or their patient care records directly into our medical records at the hospital,” Sterling Taylor, the Director of Hospital and EMS Solutions at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital said.

Dr. Nhu Bruce, the director of the hospital’s stroke program, said it helps the hospital know what they are getting before a patient ever gets to their doors.

“Having that information is very helpful for expediting patient care and outcome,” Bruce said.

But the real key to the software is for EMS to see how the patient did and use the information to improve for the next call.

“It allows them to be more aware of those signs that maybe the patient needs additional [care],” Bruce said.

Walker County EMS Assistant Director Chris Toman said the information on patient outcomes was hard to come by before the software.

“We can look at individual things they did on that call, how it affected the outcome, and then roll that into our training and continued education,” Toman said.

In just the past six months, patients suffering from a heart attack regained a pulse 48% of the time, a major improvement from 2021′s 25%.

Walker County is also able to make sure patients get to the right facility to provide the right care.

“Medicine changes so constantly and so it’s really awesome to be able to have real time data,” Toman said.

