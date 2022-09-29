Special Olympics needs volunteers for the Fall Classic

Volunteers are needed Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8
Volunteers are needed Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics, and the upcoming Fall Classic needs more of them.

Chad Eason is the Senior Director of Competition and Games. He joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, September 28 to share how the community can help out with this year’s games.

Special Olympics Texas is hosting its state Fall Classic in Bryan/College Station and volunteers are needed Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

Volunteers are needed for Swimming, Golf, Softball and especially Bocce on both days. Volunteer roles include monitoring the games, keeping track of who’s winning, and awarding the athletes.

The games will be happening at Veterans Memorial Park, Texas A&M Natatorium and Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest.

Register to volunteer online at www.sotx.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text

Latest News

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock shared why the change was made
Brazos County responds to early voting location backlash from students
Aggie soccer seeking first conference win in 2022
Aggie soccer seeking first conference win in 2022
Agrilife Climate Smart Initiative looks to mitigate climate change
Agrilife recieves historic grant, leading inititative for Texas to become climate smart
Aggieland Parent Outreach needs your help.
Aggieland Parent Outreach in need of donations