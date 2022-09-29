Special Olympics needs volunteers for the Fall Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics, and the upcoming Fall Classic needs more of them.

Chad Eason is the Senior Director of Competition and Games. He joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, September 28 to share how the community can help out with this year’s games.

Special Olympics Texas is hosting its state Fall Classic in Bryan/College Station and volunteers are needed Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

Volunteers are needed for Swimming, Golf, Softball and especially Bocce on both days. Volunteer roles include monitoring the games, keeping track of who’s winning, and awarding the athletes.

The games will be happening at Veterans Memorial Park, Texas A&M Natatorium and Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest.

Register to volunteer online at www.sotx.org.

