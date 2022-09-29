Women’s golf comes in at No. 2 in Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s golf program came in at No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings after the first two tournaments of the fall season.

The Aggies are fresh off a victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational last week, where they erased a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to defeat No. 6 Texas. Hailee Cooper led the way at the home tournament, coming in third and shooting a 7-under 209.

To begin the season, the Maroon & White competed at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach. A&M finished runner-up to open the year, shooting 1-over 1,081 on the historic course. Jennie Park paced the team, also going 7-under 209 and placing third out at Pebble Beach.

Park and Cooper have carried the Aggies into the No. 2 spot. The duo is ranked No. 4 and No. 11 on the individual rankings, respectively. Park has a pair of top-five finishes this year and has a team-best 70.00 stroke average.

Up Next

The No. 2 Aggies travel to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 3-5. The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 each day and live stats can be followed on Golfstat.com.

Follow the Aggies Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.