11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Boogich via canva)
By WJHG Staff, Allison Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Authorities say a child has died in Florida after falling from a balcony at a Panama City Beach resort.

WJHG reports an 11-year-old boy was found dead at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road after falling from a 19th-floor balcony.

According to authorities, the boy’s family was staying at the resort after evacuating the Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Ian.

Police do not suspect foul play in the incident, but their investigation remains ongoing.

The family’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
TD11 has formed in the eastern open Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
5 dead following shooting in McGregor, suspect in custody

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries
Allie's Way made a PSA on distracted driving
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina