Aid from Texas A&M System continues to deploy in wake of hurricane

FLORIDA (KBTX) - Search and rescue efforts are in full force following Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday.

Rescue crews include a 45-person team with Texas A&M Task Force 1. The crew received assignments from FEMA working in conjunction with Florida Task Force 7, according to TEEX. They are assigned to run operations around the Fort Myers area. TTF1 crews are expected to return to a base camp during the evenings.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday he sent additional resources from the Texas A&M System. This includes over 60 personnel from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and 12 personnel from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott. “America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm.”

TDEM says when Governor Abbott requested the resources, they were more than happy to help.

“One of the Aggie Core Values is Selfless Service - and I think all of our Texas first responders show that during times of disaster, and that’s exactly what our neighbors in Florida need during this time,” Seth Christensen with TDEM said.

More than 1,000 personnel from Texas electricity providers were also deployed to Florida this week to support power restoration.

