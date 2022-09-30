A&M Consolidated to host Cedar Park in district home opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-1, 1-0) won its District 11-5A Division I opener last week following a 48-34 win over Georgetown and will try to build on that as they host Cedar Park (1-3, 1-0) on Friday night at Tiger Field.

It will be a battle of 11-5A Division one unbeatens. Not only did Consol win it’s district opener, but the Timberwolves topped East View 59-17 to log their first win of the year.

It’s a victory that got the Tigers’ attention as they look to stay a top the league standings.

“Our guys have been focused all week getting ready because Cedar Park is one of those teams that when you look at the record you see that they are 1-3, but they are 1-0 in district and that’s the main thing,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora.

Friday’s district home opener will kick off at 7pm at Tiger Field.

