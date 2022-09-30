Brazos County Commissioners debate on projects to fund with ARPA money

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County leaders held a special workshop Wednesday as they work to allocate over $40 million in covid-19 relief money.

Having to go from $100 million worth of potential projects down to $42.5 million can be a challenge, especially when all the proposed projects are beneficial to the residents and visitors to Brazos County.

But like solving the county’s tax rate dilemma, determining which projects get funded is easier said than done.

One project commissioners all agree on and the most expensive is the proposed new medical examiner facility that would cost $25 million.

The medical examiner facility is a service county leaders say would not only serve the county but the region.

As it relates to sudden, traumatic and otherwise suspicious deaths that occur in Brazos County those services are outsourced through an interlocal agreement with the Travis County Medical Examiners Office for a fee of $3,335 for a complete autopsy, $1,035 for an external only autopsy, and a fee of $140 per hour for court testimony.

“The bulk of the money we’re talking about using will be for construction-type projects,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “There are other places that are even smaller than we are that have medical examiner’s offices I think it’s time Brazos county needs to step up to be able to do that.”

But it’s projects like renovating the recently purchased former Bryan ISD Administration building located on Texas Ave and the current Brazos County administration building that some commissioners don’t agree with.

During Wednesday’s workshop county staff suggested removing funds previously proposed to expand broadband access to underserved and rural communities. City staff says with multiple grants available from the state that money would be better used on construction projects.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford also voiced their concerns during Wednesday’s workshop and say they would like to see more funding go toward projects they think would better serve the county as a whole such as rural broadband access and safety improvements to roads like I-GN and Greens Prairie Road in rural College Station.

“How can we cut one of the highest priorities {broadband} of the court out and basically put nothing on that? I understand if we decide to cut some of it but if we’re cutting 100 percent of that out that’s not ok with me,” said Ford.

“Broadband, I prefer it being funded because it’s gonna benefit a whole lot of Brazos County citizens and I think that’s what we need to focus on with this money,” said Aldrich. “Expansion of broadband, you know roads those types of things that are eligible then the citizens of the county benefit from those because that’s what they use not what the administration of Brazos County government uses.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says funding for those projects is being pulled from other sources like the county budget and grants.

“There’s money that’s going to be coming from the state and the feds and they’re talking about lots of money that will be available for broadband and it really didn’t make much sense to spend this package of ARPA funds,” said Peters. “Right now as far as spending a lot of money for broadband I think it’s better spent to use it on other projects and try to draw down the other funds that are going to be available.”

County leaders say they would like to have projects selected and started sooner rather than later. December 31, 2026, is the deadline for counties to spend all recovery funds and complete all associated projects or they must return the funds to Treasury.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.