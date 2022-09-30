Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items.

The event will be a debut for Shontay Jones, the owner of Desired Treasures Boutique and event organizer. She specializes in plus-sized clothing for women along with shoes and accessories. She said it’s important for plus-sized women to feel comfortable and look good, especially if they can’t find quality options in department stores.

“If I can build myself up and others up with having them come to me and finding exactly what they want and look good in it and be comfortable, that’s my goal,” Jones said.

Kritina Mock-Palmer is known for her custom t-shirts that have affirmations or scriptures on them along with some bling. She also sells kids’ clothing, essentials and tumblers. Mock-Palmer hopes to help others look and feel their best when they wear her pieces.

“We as women go through a lot,” Mock-Palmer said. “We have so much going on and when you can do something to make you feel good about yourself and feel better about yourself, that’s what I love to do.”

Along with having great clothes and accessories, Ashley Moore of Body Moore Better hopes to help men and women have healthy skin. She makes shea butter and lip balms. Moore said her shea butter comes in different sizes and scents and are great for anyone, especially those with eczema.

“My motto is ‘I make your body feel Moore better,’ and all my products are 100% natural,” Moore said.

Aqeelah Maisha E. Lair is on a mission to help people live healthier lives and plan for their futures. Lair is the owner of Mai Miracles and specializes in insurance. At the pop-up shop, she’ll also be launching her personal training services.

“Instead of just helping you get your affairs in order to be buried and to protect your family, we’re actually going to help you live longer, healthier lives so that you don’t have to use that stuff for a really long time,” Lair said.

You can shop these vendors and more Saturday at Texas A&M’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship from noon to 4 p.m.

