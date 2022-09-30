Bryan-College Station man wins national award for his work with OnRamp

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jeremy Smith, the General Manager of Christian Brothers Automotive in Bryan and College Station, is being recognized at a national level.

He was chosen out of all the Christian Brothers Automotive employees across the country to receive the Lighthouse Award. One employee in their organization wins this annual award for being a light to their community through selfless service that goes beyond the job.

Smith has spent countless hours building and overseeing OnRamp’s Vehicle Team, repairing their clients’ cars, and building a vehicle tracking database - all in his spare time.

