Camp For All to host “An Evening in Paradise Gala” to help raise funds

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Camp For All is hosting An Evening in Paradise Gala in two weeks to help raise funds for all of their projects.

Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. They serve thousands of campers each year.

“An Evening in Paradise is being held at the Deep In The Heart Farms venue in Brenham,” Mary Beth Mosley, Development Director, said. “It’s a great evening celebrating our campers, celebrating those who make Camp For All possible.”

The gala is tropical-themed. It will happen on Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m.

“Camp For All wouldn’t be able to deliver on its mission without the people who make it possible,” Mosley said. “Camp For All covers more than half the cost of every camper who comes to our barrier-free camp in Burton so that means often our partners cover that for the other half of the cost and most campers come for free.”

Mosley says that’s why supporters and volunteers are crucial for Camp For All.

