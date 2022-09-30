Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Christ Church in College Station will have new amenities to look forward to the next time they attend a service.

The church has made several upgrades across its campus in order to serve its members and the community more efficiently.

Christ Church has added a new contemporary worship space, baptism area, overflow space and a coffee bar.

Kids spaces were also upgraded with new classrooms and a playground.

Christ Church lead pastor Jerry House Jr. said that this project has been two years in the making and hopes that it will help the church expand their reach across the area.

“I know we’ll be using the space to reach families, to reach kids, to provide opportunities to come together and to learn about the lord and to grow closer to him and to one another,” said House.

Christ Church will have their first service in the new worship center Sunday at 10 a.m.

