College Station heads to Georgetown to battle East View Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 5th ranked College Station Cougars will be on the road Friday night as they take on East View (0-4, 0-1) at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

The Cougars (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a 38-10 win over Leander in their district opener. While the Patriots are winless on the season, College Station Head Coach Stoney Pryor feels his team’s focus needs to continue to be on getting better at what they do and not worry so much about East View.

“I think they are good at front defensively. They have scored some points,” said Pryor. “I think the key thing for us right now is to continue to get better at the stuff we do and hopefully make them defend us and make them try to find weaknesses in our defense and I’m not sure where those are,” concluded Pryor.

Kickoff at Georgetown ISD Stadium is set for 7pm.

