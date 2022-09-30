Community members invited to check out Bryan/College Station Boxing during open house event

By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local boxing gym is hosting an open house next Friday. Coach Carl Perry says he hopes people of all ages will stop by and see that they too can take on the sport for fitness and fun.

“We’re going to have some of our kids who have been training with us for a little bit come in and spar...maybe we even get a couple of my actual boxers in here to put a little show on and all that,” said Perry, owner and coach at Bryan/College Station Boxing.

Perry was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday to talk about what attendees can expect. You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

The open house is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 during First Friday festivities in Downtown Bryan. Perry says they’ll get started around 6:30 p.m., so you may want to arrive by 6:15 p.m. to get a good spot to catch the demonstrations.

Bryan/College Station Boxing is open Monday through Thursday. Classes are open to men, women, children and teenagers. Here’s a list of the classes offered:

  • 5:30am Champions
    • 5:30am-6:30am
  • Future Champions (ages 6-9)
    • Tuesday and Thursday 5pm-5:30pm
  • Teen Champions (Ages 10-15)
    • 5:30pm-6:30pm
  • Boxing Champions (Ages 16 and up)
    • 6:30pm-7:30pm

Coach Perry also talked with Karla Castillo about some of the most common questions and comments he gets about joining the gym. He said most people say intimidation keeps them from taking those first steps, but once they get started, they don’t want to stop training. Watch the full conversation in the video below.

Bryan/College Station Boxing is located at 107 E. Martin Luther King Jr. in Bryan.

