Create a Jurassic World in your own backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever made the drive from Aggieland to Houston and back, then you’ve driven past Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete. While you were driving past, you probably did a double-take and said out loud, “wait, was that a dinosaur?”

The answer is yes. Yes, it was.

“Dinosaur Island” is what the team at Frazier’s calls it. Visitors from all over come to Frazier’s just to bask in the mighty T-Rex’s shadow.

It’s not just dinosaurs at Frazier’s. Think of any statue, fountain, or planter you want to put in your yard or home. Well, odds are, Frazier’s has it!

Learn more about Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete by watching the video above or visiting their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.