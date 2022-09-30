Drought starts to creep back into the Brazos Valley, no rain in sight

By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early Thursday morning, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor for the State of Texas. As expected, drought conditions have started to build back into the Brazos Valley. High pressure is going to continue inhibiting rainfall going forward. Expect dry conditions over the next 10 days.

Portions of the State of Texas are still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought (Levels 3 and 4 out of 4). However, consistent rain in late August and Early September helped alleviate the drought slightly.

Atmospheric simulations agree that the State of Texas and the Brazos Valley will remain dry over the next five days. If any showers get started, they will be incredibly isolated and short-lived.

