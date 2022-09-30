Free Music Friday: Cash Byers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30.

An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana.

He performed his soon to be released single “Ride Cowgirl Ride.”

When released, it will the band’s first ever professionally produced single. The single will feature another College Station group, The Soul Sirens.

Catch Cash Byers and Big Valley’s performance at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Friday, Sept. 30. They will go on at 7:30 p.m.

The next day, on Saturday, Oct. 1, they are hosting an album preview celebration at the Historic Luckenback Dancehall from 7 to 10 p.m.

Their music is available on all streaming platforms.

Learn more about Byers and Big Valley on their website.

