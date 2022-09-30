Free Music Friday: Cash Byers

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30.

An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana.

He performed his soon to be released single “Ride Cowgirl Ride.”

When released, it will the band’s first ever professionally produced single. The single will feature another College Station group, The Soul Sirens.

Catch Cash Byers and Big Valley’s performance at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Friday, Sept. 30. They will go on at 7:30 p.m.

The next day, on Saturday, Oct. 1, they are hosting an album preview celebration at the Historic Luckenback Dancehall from 7 to 10 p.m.

Their music is available on all streaming platforms.

Learn more about Byers and Big Valley on their website.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Latest News

Byers performed his soon-to-be released single "Ride Cowgirl Ride"
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers performance
Byers talked about how he got his start in music and what inspired his single "Ride Cowgirl Ride"
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers interview
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan performance
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan performance
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan Performance