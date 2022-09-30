From the ground up: Damage already done to crops despite rainfall

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crops are in the process of trying to bounce back from all of the hot and humid temperatures over the summer. Farmers are looking for ways to save their harvest, but for most the damage has already been done.

“We’ve got an average cotton crop under irrigation, but during that extended period of time when we were irrigating because we had to start out with the cotton being such a small stage, all of a sudden our grasses and weeds started to grow,” said Brazos Valley farmer John Malazzo.

Farmers like Malazzo are having to deal with damaged land to grow their crops despite a good amount of rainfall over the past few weeks.

“We’ve received over seven inches of rain since then, which turn this cotton into a reproductive stage to a vegetative stage,” said Malazzo. “Now we’re having to deal with extreme vegetation, which is very hard to defoliate.”

Farmers fear it may be too late to maintain the crops they already have.

What the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
5 dead following shooting in McGregor, suspect in custody
Accident scene in Bryan
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m.
Catalytic converters stolen from Hearne truck, suspects not in custody

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Bryan-College Station Boxing
Community members invited to check out Bryan/College Station Boxing during open house event