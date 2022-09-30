From the ground up: Damage already done to crops despite rainfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crops are in the process of trying to bounce back from all of the hot and humid temperatures over the summer. Farmers are looking for ways to save their harvest, but for most the damage has already been done.

“We’ve got an average cotton crop under irrigation, but during that extended period of time when we were irrigating because we had to start out with the cotton being such a small stage, all of a sudden our grasses and weeds started to grow,” said Brazos Valley farmer John Malazzo.

Farmers like Malazzo are having to deal with damaged land to grow their crops despite a good amount of rainfall over the past few weeks.

“We’ve received over seven inches of rain since then, which turn this cotton into a reproductive stage to a vegetative stage,” said Malazzo. “Now we’re having to deal with extreme vegetation, which is very hard to defoliate.”

Farmers fear it may be too late to maintain the crops they already have.

