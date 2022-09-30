Hurricane Ian makes second US landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After re-emerging in the Atlantic Ocean late this week and battering the Carolina coast, Ian has made its second United States landfall. The center of Hurricane Ian made landfall at 1:05 pm near Georgetown, SC. Ian’s maximum sustained winds measured 85 mph at the time of landfall. Ian will continue on its northeastern path through the weekend, bringing heavy rains along with it.

