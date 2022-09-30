Hurricane Ian makes second US landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina

Heavy rain will extend into northeast throughout the weekend
Waves roll in on Pawleys Island Friday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in South...
Waves roll in on Pawleys Island Friday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina.(Live 5)
By Max Crawford and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After re-emerging in the Atlantic Ocean late this week and battering the Carolina coast, Ian has made its second United States landfall. The center of Hurricane Ian made landfall at 1:05 pm near Georgetown, SC. Ian’s maximum sustained winds measured 85 mph at the time of landfall. Ian will continue on its northeastern path through the weekend, bringing heavy rains along with it.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Accident scene in Bryan
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m.
Catalytic converters stolen from Hearne truck, suspects not in custody

Latest News

Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas
Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas
From the ground up: Damage already done to crops despite rainfall
From the ground up: Damage already done to crops despite rainfall
Grocery prices rising faster than dining out
Grocery prices rising faster than dining out