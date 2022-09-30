Lace up your sneakers for Dash for Down Syndrome

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To celebrate National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a local organization is hosting its 19th annual Dash for Down Syndrome.

Darla and Dillon Dyke with the Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to invite the community to the event.

This year’s Dash for Down Syndrome will happen at Wolf Penn Creek Park on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual walk starts at 2 p.m.

There will be games, entertainment, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy and a cake walk.

Money raised at the event provides socials, education and summer camp to members with Down Syndrome. All the money raised stays in the Brazos Valley.

For more information and to join a team, go to dsabv.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.