Men’s Tennis Prepares for ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s fall slate continues Saturday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center Oct. 1-9.

“The ITA All-American is always a great tournament this early in the season,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys will be tested against some of the best players and teams in the country over the next few days. This tournament gives us valuable evaluation opportunities to see where everyone is at and what we need to continue to improve on.”

The tournament begins with the pre-qualifying draw Oct. 1-2, followed by qualifying rounds Oct. 3-4 and concluding with the main draw Oct. 5-9.

Aggies set to compete in the pre-qualifying draw are Guido Marson, Luke Casper, Giulio Perego, JC Roddick, Mathis Bondaz, Stefan Storch, Pierce Rollins, Kenner Taylor, Rahul Dhokia and Matthis Ross.

A&M’s No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand, No. 72 Raphael Perot are scheduled to begin in the singles qualifying round. Marson will serve as an alternate for the singles qualifying round.

Aggies competing in the qualifying doubles round include, No. 25 Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter, No. 45 Perot and Taylor, Marson and Giulio Peregoin. Ross and Storch, Bondaz and Casper, and Rollins and Roddick are among the qualifying doubles alternate list.

In the main draw matches, No. 19 Noah Schachter is competing in singles and Hilderbrand is set as the alternate. Both Schachter and Hilderbrand are alternates for the main draw doubles round.

More information about the draws and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page beginning Oct. 5-9.

Streaming Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - https://youtu.be/HhmvqDocwVs

Thursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0

Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0Rnok

Saturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6U

Sunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

