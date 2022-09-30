Missing: Madisonville Woman in Danger

64 years old with blonde hair and hazel eyes(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman.

Huelsman is a white female, 5′6, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Huelsman was last seen on the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville on September 9, 2022. She was later reported missing on September 28, 2022. Police believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

She is possibly in a dark grey 2018 Toyota Tacoma with passenger-side body damage. Police urge the public to be on the lookout for the 2018 Toyota Tacoma with TX license plates, NLM7795. The truck was last seen headed southbound on I-45 in Walker County on September 12, 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936)348-2755.

