No. 3 Aggies complete comeback win over No. 8 Fresno State, 11-8

FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (1-1) defeated No. 8 Fresno State (0-1), 11-8, to secure its first win of the season, Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center.

Trailing by one at the break, the Maroon & White dominated the second half winning seven of the remaining 10 points to complete comeback. The Aggies won Flat, 4-1, and Reining, 3-2.

“I’m so proud of how this team worked together today, they truly are an amazing group of ladies” head coach Tana McKay said. “Being on the road is very challenging. We knew being down at the half that we would need some strong rides to come out with a win and that’s exactly what they did.”

Scoring points in Flat included Devon Thomas defeating Sara Tuck, 90-86, on Capri, Rylee Shufelt besting Elle Martin, 81-77, with Tom, Devan Thomas outscoring Jillian Spencer, 82-67, on Rocky and Brooke Brombach beating Taylor Holstead, 85-66, with Blue.

In Reining, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers each scored points. Marsh defeated Hannah Hieber, 75.5-73, with CJ, Gray won with a score of 71.5 on Pep after Sarah Semrau received a 0 and Luers bested Ashley Jackson, 72.5-67, on Tito.

Prior to the comeback, the Aggies fell in Fences, 2-3, and tied in Horsemanship, 2-2. Devon Thomas highlighted Fences earning Most Outstanding Performer honors after defeating Olivia Ferro, 84-78, with Uly. Brombach earned a point defeating Sara Tuck, 83-77, with Happy.

Ellie Gerbrandt showed out in Horsemanship earning MOP recognition winning over Emily Maul, 74.5-71.5, with Strawberry. Cori Cansdale won her first point on the season after edgeing Hannah Buijs, 72.5-72, on Ringo.

Next Up

No. 3 Texas A&M returns to action Saturday, Oct. 1 at UC Davis at 11 a.m. CT.

