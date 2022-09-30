OnRamp to host carwash fundraiser to help families obtain reliable transportation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -To help further its mission of helping families obtain dependable transportation, the nonprofit OnRamp will host its 2nd annual car wash fundraiser Saturday.

For a donation to OnRamp not only will drivers receive a stellar car wash from volunteers but they’ll also receive a free tire pressure check and air if needed.

Radio stations KORA, Alegria, and The Beat will be broadcasting live and there will be opportunities to win free merchandise and swag.

OnRamp says drivers will also get to play a game from inside your car where you could win a $50 HEB gas card!

Since the nonprofit’s inception, they have given 115 vehicles to deserving families in need. So far in 2022, OnRamp has given vehicles to 29 families and has a goal to reach 36 before the end of the year.

Donations are desperately needed as more families are in need of transportation and inflation hits the car market.

“Used vehicle prices continue to rise and OnRamp is rapidly running out of the funds needed to buy reliable automobiles for our deserving clients in line,” said OnRamp Founder Blake Jennings “We desperately need your help to keep this vital ministry going as we quickly approach our financial ‘floor’ where we cannot accept any new clients.”

The car wash will be held Saturday at the A&M Church of Christ located at 2475 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station.

If you cannot make the car wash event you can also donate at the nonprofit’s website.

