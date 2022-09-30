Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery.

The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and now it’s time for fermentation and getting everything barreled.

