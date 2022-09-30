Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery.

The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and now it’s time for fermentation and getting everything barreled.

To learn more about the wine-making process, watch the video above or visit Messina Hof on Old Reliance Road in Bryan Sunday-Saturday.

