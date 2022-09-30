Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship

FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before...
FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a Navy courtroom, Aug. 17, 2022, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Julie Watson, File)
By The Associated Press and ELLIOT SPAGAT
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy judge ruled Friday that a sailor was not guilty of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in 2020.

The ruling came after a nine-day trial at Naval Base San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who had been charged with arson and the willful hazarding of a ship, let out a deep breath, put both hands on the defense table, broke into sobs and began hugging supporters.

“Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty on the charges of willful hazarding of a vessel and aggravated arson. The Navy is committed to upholding the principles of due process and a fair trial,” said Lt. Samuel R. Boyle, spokesman for U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Prosecutors accused then-19-year-old Mays of igniting cardboard boxes in a lower vehicle storage area to drive home an earlier text to his division officer that the ship was so cluttered with contractors’ stuff it was “hazardous as (expletive).” They contended that Mays was angry and vengeful about failing to become a Navy SEAL and being assigned to deck duty and ignited the ship to send a message.

There is no physical evidence, however, tying Mays to the fire on the ship, which was docked and undergoing maintenance at that time.

Outside the courtroom building at Naval Base San Diego, Mays read a brief statement to reporters and declined to answer questions. He did not address his plans.

“I can say that the past two years have been the hardest two years of my entire life, as a young man,” he said. “I’ve lost time with friends. I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost time with family and my entire Navy career was ruined. I am looking forward to starting over.”

The prosecution acknowledged that a Navy report last year concluded the fire that destroyed the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship was preventable and unacceptable and that there were lapses in training, coordination, communications, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control. The failure to extinguish or contain the fire led to temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees (649 Celsius) in some areas, melting sections of the ship into molten metal that flowed into other parts of the ship.

More than 20 senior officers and sailor were disciplined in connection with the incident.

Defense lawyers argued the trial exposed a shoddy probe by government investigators who rushed to judgment and failed to collect evidence showing that the culprit also could have been lithium ion batteries or a sparking forklift instead of arson.

The prosecution said that investigators found no scientific data to back the theory that batteries or a forklift malfunction sparked the inferno, while testimony from fellow shipmates bolstered the case against Mays along with his own words when he was being escorted in handcuffs and blurted out, according to the sailor escorting him to the brig: “It had to be done. I did it.”

The defense said Mays, known for being flippant, was being sarcastic after denying doing it more than 150 times during 10 hours of questioning by investigators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
5 dead following shooting in McGregor, suspect in custody
Accident scene in Bryan
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m.
Catalytic converters stolen from Hearne truck, suspects not in custody

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House OKs short-term spending package to avert government shutdown
There are all sorts of reasons to take a new job: you’re passionate about the work, the hours...
Homeless shelter director has painful connection to his work