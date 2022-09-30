Sip and stroll for a good cause

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1981, Junction Five-O-Five has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with disabilities by providing them with the opportunity to enter the workforce. They help with job placement, job training, job coaching and on-going support.

The Junction 505 Foundation supports these efforts through the Harvest Moon Event. All money raised at the Harvest Moon Celebration and Fundraiser goes towards enhancing the personal and work life of those with disabilities.

The 20th annual Harvest Moon is happening on Thursday, October 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

You can learn more about the event by watching the video above.

