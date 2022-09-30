St. Joseph Health celebrates program milestone

St. Joseph Health is celebrating its 100th patient receiving the Watchman and Amulet devices.
St. Joseph Health is celebrating its 100th patient receiving the Watchman and Amulet devices.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health is celebrating its 100th patient receiving the Watchman and Amulet devices. The devices are implanted in a patient’s heart and close off an area called the left atrial appendage (LAA) where harmful blood clots can form due to atrial fibrillation. The devices are a part of the hospital’s Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion program.

“Now that we’ve done 100 patients, we think that we can expand the indications to patients for this intervention and help more patients here in the Brazos Valley, so they don’t have to travel to get this cutting-edge procedure that will be offered here,” Dr. Thomas Meade said.

The devices are implanted in a minimally-invasive procedure that reduces the risk of fib-related strokes in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Patients normally are able to go home the day of the procedure. Doctors reported that 95% of patients who’ve undergone the procedure have been able to transition off direct oral blood thinners after having the procedure.

Blood thinners have traditionally been used to treat atrial fibrillation, but long-term usage comes with long-term effects, according to officials. These include uncontrolled high blood pressure, increased risk of internal bleeding and development of bleeding disorders.

According to St. Joseph Health officials, they were the first hospital in the Brazos Valley to have the program, which they implemented in July 2021.

For more information on the program, click here.

