Texas A&M soccer edged by Arkansas 1-0

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The Texas A&M Aggies were doomed by a Razorbacks’ goal in the waning seconds of the first half in a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday evening.

Playing on an even keel for the opening 44 minutes at Razorback Field, Arkansas took advantage of a throw-in deep in their offensive end to break the scoring seal. A couple of headers got the ball to Anna Podojil who sent the ball inside the left post with her left-footed shot with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

The opening stanza had Arkansas owning narrow margins in shots (5-3) and corner kicks (1-0).

Texas A&M (5-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) fought off the Razorbacks’ second half barrage to stay in striking distance but could not find the equalizer. Kenna Caldwell made four saves in goal for the Aggies. With injuries taking Carolyn Calzada out of the match and Katie Smith out of the last 33 minutes, Taylor Pounds, Quinn Cornog and Sawyer Dumond shored up the back line, holding Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) to six shots on goal.

SCORING SUMMARY 45′ | ARK – With a throw-in 12 yards off the end line on the right side, Arkansas won the header just inside the penalty box. The ball next found the head of Bea Franklin who redirected it to an unmarked Anna Podojil. Podojil put it inside the left post with her left foot. ARK 1, A&M 0.

UP NEXT The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Sunday’s 6 p.m. match against the Rice Owls.

