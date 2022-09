BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A crash involving at least three cars near 29th street and Briarcrest Drive in Bryan has been cleared.

Bryan Police, Bryan Fire, DPS, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

🚨VEHICLE CRASH: E 29th and Briarcrest in Bryan. Some witnesses said there may have been a pursuit happening when the collision occurred.

Newsroom is reaching out to confirm details.

📸: Adri Salazar Juarez pic.twitter.com/DZAyaBOizv — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.