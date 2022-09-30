Treat of the Day: Leon Elementary students turn principal into a hotdog after PTO competition

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) -Leon Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) had a fun competition this month.

The homeroom with the most PTO memberships got a hot dog lunch and turned the principal, Mrs. Turner, into a hot dog.

Mrs. Brown’s class won and sprayed ketchup and mustard all over the principal. They say she was a good sport about it.

