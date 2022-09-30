Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD’s choir students!

Twenty-three members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 accolades.

Five additional choristers were named as alternates, while 16 of the 23 All-Region selections also qualified for Pre-Area and a chance to audition for All-State.

