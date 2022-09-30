Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard.

“You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as you can trellis it and have an area to grow it upright,” said Lisa Whittlesey, with the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural sciences.

She added that after picking them, getting loofahs ready to use in the shower is relatively easy.

“Before you use it, you just want to take all of the seeds out, and you’ve got your loofa sponge ready for your bath,” said Whittlesey.

Whittlesey says loofah’s take time to grow, and while the fall is the perfect time to pick them, those considering growing them should start early. Experts say they need a long season to ripen.

The Leach teaching gardens in College Station has a number of loofah plants for the public to visit and learn about. The gardens are located at 566 John Kimbrough Blvd, College Station, TX.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
5 dead following shooting in McGregor, suspect in custody
Accident scene in Bryan
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Hearne police say the theft happened in the 1000 block of North Market Street just before 5 a.m.
Catalytic converters stolen from Hearne truck, suspects not in custody

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Bryan-College Station Boxing
Community members invited to check out Bryan/College Station Boxing during open house event