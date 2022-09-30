Where to watch Texas gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (KBTX) - The first, and most likely only, debate between Texas gubernatorial candidates Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is happening Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Central time.

The televised debate will only be available on local Nexstar TV stations across the state. It will also be livestreamed on the Texas Tribune website.

To go to the online debate livestream, click here.

To get a full list of Nexstar TV stations, click here.

Election day is Nov. 8 and early voting starts Oct. 24.

