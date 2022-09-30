Women’s Tennis Hit the Road for ITA All-American Championships

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
GARY, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set for the ITA Women’s All-American Championships at the Cary Tennis Park Oct. 1-9.

“We are excited to be competing at this prestigious event,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Only the best of the best will be competing in the limited draw capacity. Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against the nation’s best in each and every match.”

The tournament begins with the pre-qualifying draw Oct. 1-2, followed by qualifying rounds Oct. 3-4 and concluding with the main draw Oct. 5-9.

Nine of the top-10 ranked women’s single players in the ITA preseason rankings will be competing in main draw action, including No. 9 Carson Branstine.

No. 21 Branstine - Jayci Goldsmith are slated to compete in the main draw doubles.

Prior to main draw play, No. 58 Mary Stoiana and No. 109 Goldsmith will compete in qualifying singles, while Stoiana - Gianna Pielet will compete in qualifying doubles.

Pielet, Daria Smetannikov and Jeanette Mireles are scheduled to compete in the prequalifying singles, while Mireles - Smetannikov will pair up in the prequalifying doubles.

More information about the draws and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page beginning Oct. 5-9.

Streaming Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - https://youtu.be/HhmvqDocwVs

Thursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0

Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0Rnok

Saturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6U

Sunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

