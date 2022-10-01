Brazos Christian falls to Legacy Prep 28-21
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was trying to stop a two-game losing streak as they welcomed Legacy Prep to town.
The Eagles had a promising first few drives with Tyler Prince recovering a forced fumble. Prince would then line up on offense and rush for a touchdown.
Legacy Prep would get the ground game after quarterback Wyatt Francis would run for a touchdown.
The Lions would add another touchdown before halftime.
Brazos Christian loses for the third week in a row with a final score of 28-21.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.